BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 49,820 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,820 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $272.92 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.94.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

