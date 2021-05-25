BNP Paribas Upgrades The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) to “Neutral”

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Danske lowered shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DDRLF remained flat at $$41.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

