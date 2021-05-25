Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 229.1% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,348.48 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,372.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,215.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

