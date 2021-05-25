Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLX. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,126. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$26.75 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 78.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.96.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

