Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 2,419,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,549,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRQS. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.