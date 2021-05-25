Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384,486 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 3.22% of Qorvo worth $666,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,498 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.24. 13,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

