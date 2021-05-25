Boston Partners Has $502.22 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 153,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Oracle worth $502,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Oracle by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. 150,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,411,702. The company has a market cap of $227.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

