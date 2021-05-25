Boston Partners Has $862.03 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $862,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after acquiring an additional 416,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,094,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,838. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

