Boston Scientific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 60,949 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 8,349 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,272,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,736,000 after buying an additional 57,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

