Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $308,000 in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

