Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,147 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 124,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

