Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $141.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

