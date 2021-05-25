Brasada Capital Management LP Takes Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,397,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,138,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 219,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $458.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

