Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-$28.29 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bridgestone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Bridgestone stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.41. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.66.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

