Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 643.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,966. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.