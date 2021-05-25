Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report sales of $30.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $119.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

ABST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 3,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,946. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.45 million, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

