Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to announce sales of $310.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.93 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.12 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

