Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 60,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,181. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $182.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

