Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to announce sales of $702.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.21 million and the lowest is $643.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

