Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. ASGN reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 174,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,710. ASGN has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

