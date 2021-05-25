Brokerages Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.26.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.