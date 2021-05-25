Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $81.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $93.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $38.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $318.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $369.81 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,860. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.