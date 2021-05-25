Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Camden National posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $691.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.