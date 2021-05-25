Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.69. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.72. 27,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

