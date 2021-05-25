Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. Materion reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,575,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

