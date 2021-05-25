Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.74. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 376.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,313. Textron has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

