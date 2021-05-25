Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.35 million to $124.18 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $123.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $530.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $568.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,920. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $170.98.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit