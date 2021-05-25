Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce sales of $122.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.35 million to $124.18 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $123.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $530.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $542.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $568.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,920. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $170.98.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

