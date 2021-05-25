Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target at C$48.23

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.23.

ATD.B has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.22. 646,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,515. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$47.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

