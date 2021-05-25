Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,399,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,230,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,438,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,289,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $8.14. 4,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,741. The company has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.07. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative net margin of 264.14% and a negative return on equity of 216.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.