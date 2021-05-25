Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $124.82

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.82.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.