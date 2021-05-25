Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Price Target at C$3.80

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

TSE:KEL opened at C$2.76 on Tuesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1103985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

