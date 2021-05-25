Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $40.40

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

KRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $42.40.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

