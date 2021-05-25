Brokerages Set Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

OPRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 7,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,831. Opera has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Opera by 288.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Opera by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

