Brokerages Set Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Price Target at €71.35

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.94 ($84.64).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on G24 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of G24 stock remained flat at $€66.38 ($78.09) during trading hours on Tuesday. 138,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.88. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

