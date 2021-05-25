Brokerages Set Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price at $77.75

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. 3,206,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

