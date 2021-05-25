Brokers Set Expectations for GrowGeneration Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 147.48 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.