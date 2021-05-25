Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 30th

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

