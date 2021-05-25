Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of TSE BBU.UN opened at C$56.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.69. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$34.28 and a 52 week high of C$59.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

