Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

