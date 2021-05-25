Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.