Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Buys 3,532 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 5.6% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $31,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 568,209 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.