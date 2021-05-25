Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR remained flat at $$111.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,198. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

