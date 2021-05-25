BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRP stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

