Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 1,361 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $21,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Rain Therapeutics stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 707,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,530. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

