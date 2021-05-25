Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,607.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. Roth Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,801,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

