Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Cairn Energy stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

