Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,673,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

