Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 159,378 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07.

