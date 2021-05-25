Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,830 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

