Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. 5,718,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

